URU Metals (LON:URU) Stock Price Up 16.9% – Should You Buy?

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.97 ($0.07). 2,046,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 718,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

URU Metals Stock Up 15.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.16. The stock has a market cap of £3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33.

URU Metals Company Profile

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

