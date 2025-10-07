Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 685,900 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the August 31st total of 357,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $17.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
