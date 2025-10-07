Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 685,900 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the August 31st total of 357,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,586.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

