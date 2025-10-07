Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Rises By 93.4%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 91,300 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the August 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

