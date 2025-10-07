Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 222.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,385,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $212,800,000 after purchasing an additional 956,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,331,170,000 after purchasing an additional 875,412 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $168.62 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day moving average is $153.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.