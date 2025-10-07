Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 131 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average is $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.