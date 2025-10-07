Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC Has $9.96 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 8.6% of Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

