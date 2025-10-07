Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Has $978,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,139 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.2%

PG stock opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, September 27th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile



Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

