Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 1,913 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,807,000 after buying an additional 10,782,297 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201,786 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 7,955,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755,090 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,083,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.