SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 170.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 929 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $92,000. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $670.09 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $698.38 and a 200-day moving average of $693.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. CLSA assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares in the company, valued at $552,606.69. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

