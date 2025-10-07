Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 55.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Accenture by 231.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Accenture by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI set a $280.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Accenture Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $248.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.84. The firm has a market cap of $155.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

