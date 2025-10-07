Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Citigroup Inc. $C

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 805.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Citigroup
In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup
Citigroup Price Performance
Shares of NYSE C opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.23.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars on Trump Tariff Hopes and Pfizer Deal
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Exceptional Stocks to Build Long-Term Wealth
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Insider Sales Jump at Broadcom and CoreWeave: Red Flag Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.