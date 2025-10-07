Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Shares Down 14.8% – Here’s What Happened

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 107,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 46,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Silver Grail Resources Trading Down 14.8%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$8.42 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 3.24.

About Silver Grail Resources

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

