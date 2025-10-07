New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys 1,784 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $246.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.46 and its 200 day moving average is $215.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $248.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

