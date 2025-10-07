Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:NPB) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

NYSE:NPB opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. Northpointe Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90.

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $58.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.92 million.

In other news, Director David Stevens Hooker sold 65,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $1,186,581.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 834,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,203,146.59. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPB. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,534,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Northpointe Bancshares by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,694,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 931,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $9,908,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares in the first quarter worth $8,998,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares in the first quarter worth $7,081,000.

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a nationwide mortgage purchase program, residential mortgage loans, digital deposit banking to retail customers and custodial deposit services. The company was founded by Charles A. Williams in 1998 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

