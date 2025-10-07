Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Trading 36.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report) was up 36.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 435,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 94,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Melkior Resources Stock Up 36.8%

The company has a market cap of C$9.12 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Melkior Resources Company Profile

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

