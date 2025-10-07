Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.6% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $181.81 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

