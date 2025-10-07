Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC Buys 409 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 135,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $187.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.05. The company has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $188.43.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.