Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Roundview Capital LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 193,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Country Club Bank increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 6,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Wormser Freres Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,233,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $290.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.41. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $272.62 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

