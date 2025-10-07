Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 1,331 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.