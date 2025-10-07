Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF Holdings Trimmed by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF makes up about 8.0% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $22,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,046,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 412,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $43.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

