Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 6,014 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of IYW stock opened at $199.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $200.34.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

