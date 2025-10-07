Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Cummins were worth $37,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,414,000 after purchasing an additional 817,384 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,129,000 after buying an additional 126,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Melius Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Melius upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.57.

Cummins Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $439.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.92. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $440.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,038.67. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,158.30. The trade was a 66.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $14,159,885. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

