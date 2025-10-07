Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Apex Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $121.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average of $118.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $124.03.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

