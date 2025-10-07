American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.