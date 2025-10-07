Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sachetta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,863,000 after acquiring an additional 182,749 shares during the period. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.