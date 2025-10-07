New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in GE Aerospace $GE

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.4%

GE opened at $298.16 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $307.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $316.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.15.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.