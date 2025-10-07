New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in GE Aerospace $GE

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.
GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.4%
GE opened at $298.16 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $307.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $316.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.15.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
