Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Trading Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) were down 14.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 107,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 46,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Silver Grail Resources Trading Down 14.8%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 3.24.

About Silver Grail Resources

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

