Heck Capital Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ASML by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in ASML by 41.2% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in ASML by 12.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $957.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.80.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,043.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $812.40 and a 200-day moving average of $755.60. The company has a market capitalization of $410.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,059.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.