Sachetta LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Sachetta LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 282,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

