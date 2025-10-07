Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 876 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after acquiring an additional 169,005 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after acquiring an additional 161,638 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $364.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.72 and its 200-day moving average is $310.51. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $365.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

