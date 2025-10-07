Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,163.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,207.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,163.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 price target (up previously from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,335.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

