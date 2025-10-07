Hardy Reed LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.