Hardy Reed LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 174,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Fastenal by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

