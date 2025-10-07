iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Purchased by Sunbeam Capital Management LLC

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 359.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.1% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,895,000 after buying an additional 5,040,373 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,245,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,206 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $140,348,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

