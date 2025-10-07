Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after buying an additional 330,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,228,000 after buying an additional 109,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,881,000 after buying an additional 271,661 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $485.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $486.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.55 and a 200 day moving average of $425.34.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.