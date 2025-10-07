Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC Sells 528 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,698,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.