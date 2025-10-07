iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $200.34 and last traded at $199.43, with a volume of 935037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $197.46.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 47,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $352,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

