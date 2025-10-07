2,252 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Purchased by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $335.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.76. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $335.87.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

