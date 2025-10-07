Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 8,194 Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 229,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

