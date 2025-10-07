Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in Linde by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 3.0% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.00.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $468.55 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $474.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.46.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

