TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $619.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $619.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $586.12 and its 200 day moving average is $530.50.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

