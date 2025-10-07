RMG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 88,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

