Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Up 91.5% in September

Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,700 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the August 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Kyocera Price Performance

Kyocera stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 0.33. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Kyocera had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

