Short Interest in STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:BTGD) Expands By 92.6%

STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:BTGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,500 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the August 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BTGD opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97.

About STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF

The STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF (BTGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides combined exposure to Bitcoin and gold through futures contracts and ETPs. The fund uses leverage to stack the total return of its Bitcoin holdings with the potential returns of the gold strategy.

