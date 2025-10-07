Short Interest in STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:BTGD) Expands By 92.6%

STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:BTGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,500 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the August 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BTGD opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97.
About STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF
