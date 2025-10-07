Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,589,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Northcoast Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.73.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $424.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.64. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $476.18. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

