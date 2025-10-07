iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM Shares Sold by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 77.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,889 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $115.07 and a 52-week high of $153.55.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

