Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.80 and last traded at $139.58, with a volume of 2161767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

