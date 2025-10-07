SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of CDNS opened at $353.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,690,849.40. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,680 shares of company stock worth $3,729,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

