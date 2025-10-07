Wealth Management Nebraska Buys New Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $78.60.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

