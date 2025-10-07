Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 524 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $68.07.
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
